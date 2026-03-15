MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,670.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,631.18 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,996.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,117.50. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.
MercadoLibre News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators still point to MELI’s long track record of “monster” growth and say the stock looks cheaper on valuation metrics versus its historical multiple, which supports a longer‑term recovery thesis. The Latin American Stock Delivering Monster Growth at a Record-Low Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains skewed positive (many buy/strong‑buy ratings and a substantially higher consensus price target), creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if sentiment stabilizes — but that gap also highlights downside risk while catalysts play out. MercadoLibre’s $2,100 Price Target: Can MELI Recover From Its 17% Monthly Slide?
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded MELI from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target (from $2,650 to $2,100), explicitly flagging margin pressures and reducing its bullish stance — a primary driver of the recent selloff. MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Plummets 7% as JPMorgan Abandons Bullish Stance
- Negative Sentiment: MercadoLibre’s plan to invest ~$3.4B in Argentina (expanding logistics, fintech and hiring) is growth‑oriented but raises near‑term margin and cash‑flow concerns; investors are weighing capex upside vs immediate profit pressure. MercadoLibre’s Argentina Bet Expands Logistics And Fintech But Tests Margins
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk (intensifying U.S.‑Israeli conflict with Iran) has hit growth names and specifically pressured MELI shares in recent sessions as investors move to de‑risk. Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term sentiment also reflects recent earnings dynamics (an EPS miss vs. estimates despite strong revenue growth) and analysts’ margin concerns, magnifying downside after the downgrade and headlines. Here’s Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Fell More Than Broader Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.
Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.
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