MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,670.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,631.18 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,996.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,117.50. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre News Roundup

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.