McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.28 and traded as high as GBX 149.40. McBride shares last traded at GBX 141.60, with a volume of 534,053 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.

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McBride Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.46.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 10.80 EPS for the quarter. McBride had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Equities research analysts expect that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 EPS for the current year.

McBride announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About McBride

(Get Free Report)

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end‑to‑end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

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