Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.6250.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

In related news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 30,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,908.60. The trade was a 27.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $9,768,292 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 153,487 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

MAZE opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.47. Maze Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $52.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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