Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA) Short Interest Update

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,001 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 12th total of 3,104 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA ASIA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.19. 3,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.
About Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
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