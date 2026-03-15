Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA) Short Interest Update

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,001 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 12th total of 3,104 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA ASIA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.19. 3,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

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About Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF

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The Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (ASIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies located in Asia, excluding Japan. The fund manager selects stocks based on strong fundamentals. ASIA was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

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