Matson (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $388,895.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Scott sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $388,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,615. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

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Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $851.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MATX

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Matson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Matson by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

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Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

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