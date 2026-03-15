Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 351,700 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 153.6% during the third quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% during the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.83.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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