Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,977 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 368,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $497.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.32. The company has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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