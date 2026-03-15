Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Holdings Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,576 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23,350.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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