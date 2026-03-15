MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) CFO Sells $50,676.80 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels sold 3,334 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $50,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,165.60. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erik Mickels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarketWise alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Erik Mickels sold 6,666 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $98,190.18.

MarketWise Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.55.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.99. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,631 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarketWise by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,737 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTW

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.