MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT Stake Lifted by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 765.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,162 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.14% of MakeMyTrip worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America decreased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $113.85.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

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