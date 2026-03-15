Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.1984. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.1999, with a volume of 12,076 shares.

Magellan Gold Stock Down 15.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

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About Magellan Gold

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Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) is a junior mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties. The company’s objective is to generate value through systematic field programs that include geological mapping, sampling, geophysical surveys and targeted drill campaigns aimed at defining high-potential gold occurrences.

Magellan Gold’s asset portfolio is concentrated in northwestern Mexico, where it holds interests in several early-stage gold projects.

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