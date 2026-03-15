Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 421,886 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 12th total of 324,867 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 692,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 692,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYSDY. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lynas Rare Earths presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 5.1%

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

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Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest‐grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

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