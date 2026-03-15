Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells $156,581.28 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Hinson sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $156,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,736.10. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $154.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.25 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

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Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.11% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,679,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,970,000 after acquiring an additional 372,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,727,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,905 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,733,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 193,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,145,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,829,000 after purchasing an additional 237,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

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