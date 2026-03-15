Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,304 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 12th total of 30,190 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Lisata Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock remained flat at $5.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: LSTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for severe diseases. The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, targeting autoimmune and inflammatory conditions through immunotherapeutic and cell-based approaches.

Lisata’s research and development activities are designed to improve upon existing treatment modalities by emphasizing targeted biologics and precision cell therapies.

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