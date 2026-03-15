Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.3333.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $616,556.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,704.64. This represents a 49.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $308,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 174,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,358,519. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 458,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $17,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 588,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

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Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

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