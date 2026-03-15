Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK Holdings Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.59% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C worth $141,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,739,000 after buying an additional 114,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 97.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 425,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 211,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLYVK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $92.04 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,587,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,355,611.96. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,554 shares of company stock valued at $43,484,018.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

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