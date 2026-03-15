Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 383,896 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 12th total of 652,818 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,115 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,115 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

LEXX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,966. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

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Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,685.84% and a negative return on equity of 226.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lexaria Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexaria Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lexaria Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 74,180 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexaria Bioscience

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Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) is a biotech company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug delivery platforms. The company’s flagship technology, DehydraTECH, is designed to improve the oral bioavailability, onset time and overall efficiency of active molecules such as cannabinoids, nicotine and other lipophilic compounds. Lexaria’s platform seeks to address absorption challenges commonly associated with oral delivery by enhancing the rate and extent at which compounds enter the bloodstream.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, Lexaria operates in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and consumer product markets.

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