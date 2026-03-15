Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Sells $13,286.52 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $13,286.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,004,356 shares in the company, valued at $28,100,386.08. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $113,828.48.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,692.75.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,766,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSAK

About Lesaka Technologies

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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