Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,764,719 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 12th total of 7,307,102 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $196,395.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,163.88. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $218,642.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,579 shares of company stock worth $5,077,857. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,185,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $51,082,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,129,000 after acquiring an additional 654,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,823,000 after purchasing an additional 189,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7%

LSCC stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $85.77. 1,803,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,687. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,290.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.