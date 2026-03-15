Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.1667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JonesTrading downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of -0.11.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $406.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.03 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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