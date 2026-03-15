Landon Edmond Sells 14,366 Shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 14,366 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $289,474.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 312,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,094.30. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 5th, Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $304,274.88.

On Thursday, January 15th, Landon Edmond sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $258,300.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Landon Edmond sold 14,190 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $445,282.20.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $19.13 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Klaviyo News Roundup

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Klaviyo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and growth: Klaviyo reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS $0.19 vs. $0.17; revenue $350.2M, +29.6% YoY), which supports longer-term revenue trajectory. MarketBeat KVYO

Earnings beat and growth: Klaviyo reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS $0.19 vs. $0.17; revenue $350.2M, +29.6% YoY), which supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Several large managers have added or increased positions recently (Morgan Stanley, Capital International, Vanguard), indicating confidence from some institutional investors. MarketBeat KVYO

Institutional buying: Several large managers have added or increased positions recently (Morgan Stanley, Capital International, Vanguard), indicating confidence from some institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautiously constructive: the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target near the mid-$30s, so sell-side expectations are mixed but not uniformly negative. Analyst Rating Note

Analyst consensus remains cautiously constructive: the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target near the mid-$30s, so sell-side expectations are mixed but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares (~$4.13M), a sizable transaction that can signal liquidity-taking and pressures sentiment among investors. CEO Sale

Large insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares (~$4.13M), a sizable transaction that can signal liquidity-taking and pressures sentiment among investors. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares and other insiders (e.g., Landon Edmond) have reduced stakes in recent trades — cumulative insider disposals increase near-term supply risk. Insider Trades

Additional insider sales: CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares and other insiders (e.g., Landon Edmond) have reduced stakes in recent trades — cumulative insider disposals increase near-term supply risk. Negative Sentiment: Negative coverage/skepticism: Recent write-ups flagged the CEO’s multi-million-dollar stock sales as a potential sell signal, and at least one outlet lowered its near-term view to “Hold,” adding to bearish headlines. Fool Article Wall Street Zen Cut

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 317.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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