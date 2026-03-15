LandBridge Company LLC $LB Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the quarter. LandBridge accounts for approximately 1.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.26% of LandBridge worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in LandBridge by 805.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in LandBridge by 13.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LandBridge

In other LandBridge news, insider Harrison Fenner Bolling bought 850 shares of LandBridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,378.16. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Thomas Long bought 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $99,842.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 223,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,008.14. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,542 shares of company stock worth $164,630 and have sold 53,350 shares worth $3,974,555. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LandBridge Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of LB opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.11. LandBridge Company LLC has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LandBridge declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LandBridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from LandBridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered LandBridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LandBridge from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LandBridge

LandBridge Profile

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

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