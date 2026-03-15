Lachlan Murdoch Sells 242,747 Shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan Murdoch sold 242,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $14,016,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,755.76. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

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FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.31. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in FOX by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FOX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

About FOX

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Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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