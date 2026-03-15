Lachlan Murdoch Sells 242,747 Shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan Murdoch sold 242,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $14,016,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,755.76. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FOX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $68.18.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.31. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FOX Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FOX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in FOX by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FOX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting FOX
Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major international crisis and strike coverage drives realtime audience demand — Fox is running extensive live coverage of U.S.-Iran/Israel developments and related strikes, a type of breaking-news cycle that typically lifts linear and digital viewership and short-term ad revenues. Live updates: US-Iran-Israel war
- Positive Sentiment: Domestic violent incidents and terror-related stories (synagogue shooting, other attacks) are generating heavy local and national coverage — again likely to boost audience engagement across Fox’s news platforms. Recent terror attacks rattle American communities
- Positive Sentiment: Sports and event programming continue to supply appointment viewing (WWE features, Kyler Murray signing, WBC coverage) — stable non-news content that supports diversified ad inventory and subscriber interest. Kyler Murray signs with Vikings
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile event coverage (NASA’s Artemis II crewed launch target) can produce one-time spikes in audience but is episodic rather than recurring revenue. NASA targets April 1 launch for Artemis II
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry media miscues and rival coverage (e.g., deleted posts, reporting errors at other outlets) create short-term headlines in media circles but are unlikely to materially change Fox’s fundamentals. CNN reporter deletes post
- Neutral Sentiment: Human-interest and cultural pieces (e.g., WWE profile, athlete support stories) support audience breadth but are not major earnings drivers. WWE Bayley opens up
- Negative Sentiment: Political and government disruption — DHS closure/airport chaos and unpaid TSA officer stories — can suppress ad demand tied to travel-related categories and increase advertiser caution during uncertain periods. Airport security strain during shutdown grows
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing geopolitical risk can depress broader market sentiment and make advertisers more cautious with upfront commitments — a headwind for ad-driven media stocks if sustained. Iran targets oil tankers, fuel storage facilities
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation pressures: FOX is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and volume is elevated vs. average — signals that can amplify short-term downside even if ratings rise. (Company fundamentals: market cap, P/E and recent earnings beat remain supportive.)
About FOX
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.
FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.
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