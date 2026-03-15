Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $87.20 and last traded at $87.53. Approximately 2,746,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,515,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

Specifically, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,946.20. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 673.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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