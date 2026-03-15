Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $7.29. Klabin shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 164 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Klabin to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Klabin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Klabin had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Klabin SA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Company Profile

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Klabin SA is a Brazilian integrated paper and pulp company that develops, manufactures and sells a range of forest products and packaging solutions. Founded by the Klabin family in 1899 and headquartered in São Paulo, the company’s activities span forestry management, pulp and paper manufacturing, containerboard and corrugated packaging production, and recycling operations. Klabin supplies both industrial and consumer-oriented paper and packaging products, including kraftliner, corrugating medium, cartonboard and specialty papers used across multiple end markets.

As an integrated forest products company, Klabin manages planted timberlands and brings raw material through its own supply chain into pulping and papermaking facilities.

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