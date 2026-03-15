KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 87,957 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 12th total of 146,629 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 296,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR Income Opportunities Fund news, CFO Justin Takao sold 14,807 shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $173,538.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,456 shares in the company, valued at $75,664.32. This trade represents a 69.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 755,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.9%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.82. 959,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments. Managed by KKR Income Opportunities Advisors, LLC, the fund leverages the global credit platform of KKR & Co Inc, deploying capital across a broad spectrum of debt securities—including broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, private credit, and other credit-related instruments.

Since its initial public offering in June 2018, the fund has pursued a flexible, research-driven strategy designed to capture opportunities across credit markets.

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