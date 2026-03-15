Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNSA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.86 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $835,554.79. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $520,784.46. This trade represents a 61.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,086 shares in the company, valued at $523,082.08. The trade was a 59.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,782 shares of company stock worth $3,458,916. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 57,566 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,163,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 176.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 180,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 44.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 247,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 75,864 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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