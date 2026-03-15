Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3,931.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 449,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an overweight rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data‑center buildout, which is increasing on‑site power demand and could boost natural‑gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Data Center Boom Drives Natural Gas Use

Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data‑center buildout, which is increasing on‑site power demand and could boost natural‑gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short‑term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. KMI Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short‑term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting long‑term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy‑and‑hold investors but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. 5‑Year Performance Retrospective

Coverage highlighting long‑term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy‑and‑hold investors but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires

Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $33 but kept a hold rating; that target implies limited or slight downside from current prices and reflects caution among some analysts about meaningful near‑term upside. Stifel price target raise

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,418,248. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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