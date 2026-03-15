Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 85,632 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 12th total of 144,266 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 351,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.1%

KYN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

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Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Holli C. Ladhani purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,004. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 508.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,756 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 205,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

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