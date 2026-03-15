Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN Stake Boosted by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 402.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379,614 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up about 1.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 462.7% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 393,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 323,161 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 395,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 60,529 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 208,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period.

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Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Holli C. Ladhani bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,004. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

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