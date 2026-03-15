Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KARO. Roth Mkm started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Karooooo from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

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Karooooo Stock Up 1.3%

KARO stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Karooooo has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 19.45%.Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.876-2.049 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $11,028,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,878,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Karooooo by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 238,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Karooooo by 699.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period.

Karooooo Company Profile

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Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo’s SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

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