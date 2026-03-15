Jupiter Fund Management PLC (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,590 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 12th total of 150,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of JFHHF stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Jupiter Fund Management

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Jupiter Fund Management is a UK‐based investment management company offering a broad spectrum of funds and advisory services to institutional and retail clients. The firm’s product lineup includes equities, fixed income, multi‐asset strategies and alternative investments, with a growing focus on sustainable and ESG‐aligned solutions. Jupiter operates a range of OEICs (Open‐Ended Investment Companies), unit trusts and segregated mandates, providing tailored portfolio management and research‐driven investment strategies.

Founded in 1985 by John Duffield, Jupiter has evolved through phases of ownership and strategic expansion.

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