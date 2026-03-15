JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $274,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,806,000 after buying an additional 1,082,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,072,000 after buying an additional 924,915 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $283.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.36.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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