JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.69 Million Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $54.90 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition. LCTD was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.