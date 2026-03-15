Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £271.74 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,941 per share, with a total value of £271.74.

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 23rd, Liam Condon purchased 5,226 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,923 per share, for a total transaction of £100,495.98.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Liam Condon purchased 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,342 per share, for a total transaction of £234.20.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Liam Condon acquired 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,321 per share, with a total value of £232.10.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.6%

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,919 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,221.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.43. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,434.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,268.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

About Johnson Matthey

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Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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