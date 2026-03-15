Joe Walsh Buys 15,000 Shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Walsh acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 775,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,429.59. This represents a 1.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Thryv Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of Thryv stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.62). Thryv had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.
At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.
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