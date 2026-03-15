Jacqueline Moloney Sells 340 Shares of MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline Moloney sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.77, for a total value of $72,681.80. Following the sale, the director owned 10,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,711.61. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MKS Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $269.91.

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MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MKS by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of MKS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on MKS in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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