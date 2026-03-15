iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,157,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 1,530,084 shares.The stock last traded at $187.07 and had previously closed at $189.04.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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