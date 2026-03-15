iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 633,155 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 12th total of 880,477 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter worth $631,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Down 3.5%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,793. The stock has a market cap of $692.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the South African equity market. The Index is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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