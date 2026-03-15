iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,149 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70,110.5% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952,603 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,185,000 after buying an additional 3,254,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,353,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,652,000 after buying an additional 2,061,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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