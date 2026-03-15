iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI is Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ 4th Largest Position

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 5.9% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $68,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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