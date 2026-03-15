iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 76,553 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the February 12th total of 44,303 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JXI opened at $87.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $287.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy. The Fund invests in sectors, such as retailing, media, automobile and components, consumer services, consumer durable and apparel, S-T securities and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.