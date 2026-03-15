iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,701,745 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 21,305,091 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,539,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,539,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,712,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283,778 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 8,868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,446,000 after buying an additional 3,513,685 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,773,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,824,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,633,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,503,000 after buying an additional 2,347,070 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.89. 46,588,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,205,434. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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