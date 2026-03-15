iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,027 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 12th total of 10,349 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 3,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.73 and a 12-month high of $88.86.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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