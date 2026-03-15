iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BATS:BALI) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BATS:BALI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.26. 124,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 234,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.85.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 384,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period.

iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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