iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,468,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 923,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,518,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 439.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3006 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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