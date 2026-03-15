IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $107,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 219.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1%

IQV stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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