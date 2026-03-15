Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 15th (ALTO, ANIX, AQN, BAER, BTI, CPAY, DGX, EH, ENVA, EOLS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, March 15th:
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.