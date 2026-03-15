Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 15th (ALTO, ANIX, AQN, BAER, BTI, CPAY, DGX, EH, ENVA, EOLS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, March 15th:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

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Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

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