Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Short Interest Up 55.9% in February

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,504 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 12th total of 22,778 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 106,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 270,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000.

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Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PFIG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 63,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,560. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics. PFIG was launched on Sep 15, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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