Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,037,888 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the February 12th total of 582,647 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 510,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

DBC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

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